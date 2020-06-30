Downtown Phoenix vintage clothing store doesn't mince words on mask wearing

An antique clothing store in downtown Phoenix is making it clear that customers without face masks are not allowed to enter.

A sign outside Antique Sugar states, "If you choose not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit. We'll be happy to debate the efficacy of masks with you when this is all over -- and you come in to sell your dead grandmother's clothes."

On June 30, the owner of the shop, Sarah Bingham, said she had a previous sign outside that didn't seem to be working. That included an offer to provide masks for shoppers so they can help the business stay healthy and stay open.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

"I was just feeling a litle frustrated. Most of my customers are really good and respectful and don't question our policy and actually applaud us for it, but there are some people that come in and they instantly get combative about it and eventually they just get mad and leave," said Bingham. "We're such a happy place.. and I'm just tired of the conversation. I don't feel it's my job to enforce this, I think the government should be enforcing this. But I have to do what I have to do to keep my customers and my employees safe."

Antique Sugar is located near 2nd Street and McKinley in downtown Phoenix.

Advertisement

Continuing Coverage

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.