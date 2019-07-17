Dozens of hummus products recalled due to concerns over listeria

A recall of dozens of hummus products has been issued due to concerns over listeria, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA's website.

Pita Pal Foods, based in Houston, issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019, the company said.

The brand names of the hummus products include Pita Pal, Bucee's, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Reasor's, and 7-select.

During an FDA inspection, the listeria was identified at the manufacturing facility and not in the finished product.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as others with weakened immune systems, the announcement said. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection could also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the announcement. So far, no illnesses have been reported for these products.

The company said it is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The products were distributed across the U.S. and to the United Arab Emirates.

Consumers who purchased the hummus products during the stated time frame are urged to return them for a full refund.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.