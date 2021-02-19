DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash near Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Authorities say one person is dead and another is injured following a fiery crash near the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the single-vehicle crash happened at midnight just off the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Princess Drive.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a pole or tree, but it's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

