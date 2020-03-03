Expand / Collapse search

DPS: 2 arrested after short pursuit in stolen SUV ends in crash in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the stolen SUV attempted to ram patrol cars before crashing into a tree near 23rd Avenue and Glendale. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

PHOENIX - Authorities say two people have been arrested after they stole an SUV and led troopers on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the stolen SUV attempted to ram patrol cars before crashing into a tree near 23rd Avenue and Glendale.

After the crash, the driver and passenger ran from the SUV and one of them tried to break into a nearby home to evade authorities.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

A nearby school was placed on temporary lockdown as a result of the police situation.

No troopers were injured.