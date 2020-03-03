DPS: 2 arrested after short pursuit in stolen SUV ends in crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Authorities say two people have been arrested after they stole an SUV and led troopers on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the stolen SUV attempted to ram patrol cars before crashing into a tree near 23rd Avenue and Glendale.
After the crash, the driver and passenger ran from the SUV and one of them tried to break into a nearby home to evade authorities.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
A nearby school was placed on temporary lockdown as a result of the police situation.
No troopers were injured.