DPS: 2 killed in I-40 cross-median crash in northwestern Arizona

Two people were killed when a vehicle had a tire failure and crossed the median and struck a second vehicle on Interstate 40 in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sept. 17.

The crash occurred on the night of Sept. 16 near Seligman, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The driver and a passenger in an eastbound vehicle were killed after the collision with a westbound vehicle that crossed the median, the DPS said.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the DPS said.

No identities were released.

