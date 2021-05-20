DPS: Driver killed in crash after drifting into oncoming traffic on US 93 near Wickenburg

US 93 has reopened in both directions north of Wickenburg after authorities say a van drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, killing the van's driver.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the van was traveling northbound on May 20 when it crashed into the semi, which was heading south.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

US 93 was shut down in both directions at milepost 179 but has since reopened.

