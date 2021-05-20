DPS: Driver killed in crash after drifting into oncoming traffic on US 93 near Wickenburg

Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

DPS: Driver killed in crash after drifting into oncoming traffic on US 93 near Wickenburg

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver killed after drifting into oncoming traffic on US 93

WICKENBURG, Ariz. - US 93 has reopened in both directions north of Wickenburg after authorities say a van drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, killing the van's driver.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the van was traveling northbound on May 20 when it crashed into the semi, which was heading south.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

US 93 was shut down in both directions at milepost 179 but has since reopened.

Arizona Headlines

PD: 2 dead, woman injured in Phoenix shooting
slideshow

PD: 2 dead, woman injured in Phoenix shooting

According to police, two men and two women were in a vehicle near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road when they were approached by a man on foot. An argument ensued and the suspect fired gunshots into the vehicle.

PD: Child dies after being pulled from Chandler pool
slideshow

PD: Child dies after being pulled from Chandler pool

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex was walking by when they noticed a small child was unresponsive in the pool. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl in the pool not breathing and transported her to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Driverless Waymo taxi gets stuck in Chandler traffic, runs from support crew
slideshow

Driverless Waymo taxi gets stuck in Chandler traffic, runs from support crew

A driverless Waymo taxi went rogue after getting confused in Chandler traffic and ended up fleeing from support crews. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke to the passenger inside who recorded the entire incident.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.