DPS: No injuries in crash involving up to 20 vehicles on SR-51 in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no one was injured in a crash involving up to 20 vehicles on State Route 51 in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the crash started when a vehicle collided with a concrete barrier wall in the southbound lanes of SR-51 at the Interstate 10 fly-over ramp at 4:45 a.m. on Friday.

After this crash, multiple vehicles also became involved in the initial collision.

Traffic was restricted in the area due to the crash, however, all lanes have been reopened.