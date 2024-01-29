DPS trooper hospitalized following I-10 crash in downtown Phoenix

An Arizona DPS trooper was hospitalized after a crash on Monday night on I-10 in downtown Phoenix.

The crash happened on the highway near 7th Avenue, DPS says, on Jan. 29.

The trooper and a commercial vehicle crashed and blocked two lanes, slowing traffic.

The trooper was taken to the hospital. The extent of the trooper's injuries wasn't detailed.

No more information about the crash was made available.

Map of where the crash happened: