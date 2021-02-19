DPS: Woman killed in motorcycle crash on northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash along the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Feb. 19.

According to DPS, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when a woman on a motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The woman was thrown off the motorcycle and hit by another vehicle.

All drivers remained at the scene and impairment is not suspected at this time.

The freeway has reopened from McDowell to Thomas Roads.

