Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment

Police say a driver who crashed into an apartment in Buckeye is in custody.

The incident happened on Sept 2 at Cholla Ranch Apartments, near Baseline and Miller Roads.

Buckeye Police say no one inside the apartment was hurt. Other people in nearby apartments suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

"Officers have located and detained the driver," police said. "At least one passenger in the vehicle is being evaluated by Buckeye Fire for injuries."

The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was not identified.

Miller Road is closed between Baseline and Maricopa Roads due to the investigation.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Buckeye Police Department in a Facebook post.

Map of where the incident happened