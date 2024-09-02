Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
2
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, San Carlos, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Tonto Basin, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County

Driver detained after crashing into Buckeye apartment

By
Updated  September 2, 2024 1:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A driver who crashed into an apartment near Baseline and Miller Roads has been detained, police said. (Buckeye PD)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say a driver who crashed into an apartment in Buckeye is in custody.

The incident happened on Sept 2 at Cholla Ranch Apartments, near Baseline and Miller Roads.

Buckeye Police say no one inside the apartment was hurt. Other people in nearby apartments suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

"Officers have located and detained the driver," police said. "At least one passenger in the vehicle is being evaluated by Buckeye Fire for injuries."

The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was not identified.

Miller Road is closed between Baseline and Maricopa Roads due to the investigation.

Map of where the incident happened