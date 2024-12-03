Driver dies following car fire along I-17: DPS

The Brief A driver has died following a fiery crash at the southbound I-17 offramp at Deer Valley Road, according to DPS The car failed to navigate a curve and struck multiple objects before coming to rest and catching on fire.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a car fire along Interstate 17 on the night of Dec. 2 has resulted in a fatality.

Per a statement, the crash happened at around 9:14 p.m. on the southbound offramp at Deer Valley Road.

"The driver of a passenger car, traveling at high speed, failed to navigate a curve on the off-ramp. The vehicle struck a light pole, struck a concrete signage base, and then came to rest on the southbound I-17 entrance ramp," investigators wrote. "The vehicle ignited, with the driver remaining inside."

DPS officials said the driver, who was not identified, died at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.