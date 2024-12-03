Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies following car fire along I-17: DPS

By
Updated  December 3, 2024 9:31am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver killed after fiery crash: DPS

The crash, according to DPS officials, happened on an I-17 southbound offramp near Deer Valley Road.

The Brief

    • A driver has died following a fiery crash at the southbound I-17 offramp at Deer Valley Road, according to DPS
    • The car failed to navigate a curve and struck multiple objects before coming to rest and catching on fire.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a car fire along Interstate 17 on the night of Dec. 2 has resulted in a fatality.

Per a statement, the crash happened at around 9:14 p.m. on the southbound offramp at Deer Valley Road.

"The driver of a passenger car, traveling at high speed, failed to navigate a curve on the off-ramp. The vehicle struck a light pole, struck a concrete signage base, and then came to rest on the southbound I-17 entrance ramp," investigators wrote. "The vehicle ignited, with the driver remaining inside."

DPS officials said the driver, who was not identified, died at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.