Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in Goodyear

A driver was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning following a bad crash near a Goodyear intersection.

According to police, the crash happened on Nov. 17 near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed a red SUV that crashed into a palm tree. The driver was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

Northbound Litchfield Road is closed between McDowell and Palm Valley.

Where the crash happened: