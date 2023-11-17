Expand / Collapse search

Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in Goodyear

Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A driver was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning following a bad crash near a Goodyear intersection.

According to police, the crash happened on Nov. 17 near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed a red SUV that crashed into a palm tree. The driver was hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

Northbound Litchfield Road is closed between McDowell and Palm Valley. 

