Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says

Published  May 11, 2025 5:06pm MST
Road rage shooting injures man on I-10 in Goodyear

    • Arizona DPS says a driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday, May 11.
    • The shooting happened near Sarival Avenue around 4 a.m.
    • The driver who was hurt is expected to be OK.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A road rage shooting in Goodyear injured a driver early in the morning on Sunday.

The May 11 shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on I-10 near Sarival Avenue.

"One vehicle fired multiple rounds into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. This investigation is ongoing," Arizona DPS said.

DPS didn't detail what might've led up to the altercation.

  • Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

Crime and Public SafetyGoodyearNews