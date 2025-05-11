Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says

The Brief Arizona DPS says a driver was hurt in a road rage shooting on I-10 in Goodyear on Sunday, May 11. The shooting happened near Sarival Avenue around 4 a.m. The driver who was hurt is expected to be OK.



A road rage shooting in Goodyear injured a driver early in the morning on Sunday.

What we know:

The May 11 shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on I-10 near Sarival Avenue.

"One vehicle fired multiple rounds into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. This investigation is ongoing," Arizona DPS said.

What we don't know:

DPS didn't detail what might've led up to the altercation.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: