Driver hurt in Goodyear road rage shooting, DPS says
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A road rage shooting in Goodyear injured a driver early in the morning on Sunday.
What we know:
The May 11 shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on I-10 near Sarival Avenue.
"One vehicle fired multiple rounds into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. This investigation is ongoing," Arizona DPS said.
What we don't know:
DPS didn't detail what might've led up to the altercation.