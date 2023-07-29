Driver killed after crashing into Phoenix city bus

A man has died after his car struck a Phoenix city bus overnight on Saturday, police said.

The collision happened at 12:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bell Road.

Detectives say Christian Leal-Coronado, 23, was driving his car southbound down 7th Street when he crossed into the opposite lanes and into the northbound curb lane. The cause for this is currently being investigated.

The vehicle slammed into a city bus that was heading northbound, killing Leal-Coronado.

The bus driver and the lone passenger on the bus were unhurt.

When it happened: