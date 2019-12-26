Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after SUV gets wedged under semi-truck in Phoenix

The SUV remained under the trailer as authorities began their investigation but Sgt. Tommy Thompson said there was no indication anybody other than the driver was in the vehicle.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a driver believed to be an adult was killed Thursday when an SUV collided with a commercial truck, ending up underneath the big rig's trailer with its top sheared off.

The SUV was northbound on 27th Avenue just north of Interstate 10 when the collision occurred.

Thompson said the driver of the big rig wasn’t injured and remained at the scene.

No identities were released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

