'Drug dealer' passed out in car; homeless man stabbed several times near ASU | Nightly Roundup

Peoria police arrested an alleged passed-out "drug dealer," seizing drugs and a gun. A stabbing involving a homeless man led to a suspect's arrest in Tempe early Saturday. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. 'Drug dealer' found passed out inside car and has drugs, gun seized, Peoria PD says
"As easy as taking drugs from a drug dealer." That's how the Peoria Police Department described a recent drug bust in its city.
2. Homeless man stabbed several times near ASU's Tempe campus
A 33-year-old man who is homeless was stabbed near Arizona State University's Tempe campus just after midnight, the university said.
3. These US cities will pay you to move there: 'Cash often gets attention'
Some of these cities offer as much as $20,000 in incentives.
4. Man ejaculated on food while working at Safeway grocery store, police say
The man was arrested in February after he was allegedly seen exposing himself in front of several businesses.
5. Road rage incident led to a motorist’s death, deputies say. The other man was arrested
Authorities in Arizona said Saturday that a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Tucson.