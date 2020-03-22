Ducey announces 2-1-1 hotline to answer questions, concerns about COVID-19

article

Governor Doug Ducey announced the launch of a statewide 2-1-1 COVID-19 hotline to answer questions and concerns about the viral pandemic in a press release on Sunday.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey in the statement.

The public will be able to dial 2-1-1 and get information - in English or Spanish - about their concerns relating to the virus. These concerns include preventing its spread, testing information, how it relates to animal populations and more.

The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The hotline, which received 2 million dollars in funding by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, is run by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network.