Durango Juvenile Detention Center kids heal through learning guitar

The Durango Juvenile Detention Center is helping troubled kids heal by learning about music.

These newfound guitarists barely knew anything about guitar just a short time ago.

What they're saying:

"Learning a new song and just that feeling that you're able to do it, it's just something else," a juvenile in the detention center said.

Juvenile detention officer Chrystal Lopez says they start out with the basics, like learning music notes and tuning your guitar.

"We started out with just a couple kids, two or three kids, and now we have a whole wait list going on," she said.

This guitar program motivates kids, Lopez said, and gives them goals to achieve.

She says they have to behave well to get the chance to learn.

"It teaches them responsibility. It gives them an outlet. It teaches them teamwork, respect, everything. It makes a big difference," she said.

Because they're juveniles, we can't show you their faces, or tell you their names, but they say this program has been rewarding.

"I wanted to play for my family, and a way for me, it's a de-stresser. Some of us, we have some bad days sometimes. It's just something that helps us get our minds off things sometimes," a juvenile said.

‘This is something I want to continue to pursue’

"We just believe that music changes people. It gives the kids an opportunity to get away from all the stress they have going on," Lopez said.

The Free Guitars 4 Kids organization allows kids who behave well enough to not just get to learn guitar, but take it home with them, too.

It's a way to motivate these juveniles when they get back home to stay focused.

"This is something I want to continue to pursue once I'm out of here at Durango," a juvenile said.

'It's just really rewarding to see'

ASU guitar grad students also visit the center to help teach these kids.

They're not focusing on what led them to be here, but focusing on what can help them grow from the moment.

"We're just grateful to have them, also the Free Guitars 4 Kids organization, that they donate these guitars, and they allow us to take them home with us. I just want to say I'm grateful for them to give us this opportunity in detention," a juvenile said.

"They have goals now," Lopez said. "It's just really rewarding to see."