E. coli found in water near Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch

A boil water notice has been issued after E. coli was discovered in water at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Park officials say the only area that was affected is Phantom Ranch and the immediate surrounding area. It's the only lodging available below the rim.

"Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains)," said Grand Canyon NPS in a statement. "It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process."

The Grand Canyon recently experienced severe flooding brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Visitors are being advised to not consume any water in the area without boiling it first to kill off the bacteria. The water should be brought to a "rolling boil" for a minute before letting it cool.

Officials say only bottled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and other food preparation.

The chlorination process for the water has been restarted, and the park is conducting further tests to see what caused the contamination.

