Major flooding in Tusayan and Grand Canyon slows park's south entrance traffic

There's major flooding in Tusayan, but the National Park Service says the Highway 64 south entrance into the Grand Canyon has reopened Tuesday night.

Tusayan is just outside the park's entrance.

People in the area say they've received emergency alerts on their phones, telling people in Tusayan and Grand Canyon Village to shelter in place.

Residents of Tusayan are advised to boil their drinking water as the groundwater has been impacted by Tuesday's flooding. Coconino County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and sending resources to help out.

"Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time this afternoon, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64 and most of the gateway community," Coconino County said in a news release.

There are advisories if you need to travel in the area.

"All unnecessary travel to and from the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is not recommended. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has closed State Route 64 south of Tusayan, all traffic from inside the National Park is being routed east on SR64 through Cameron," the county said previously, but the road has reopened.

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office gave the following update:

"Approximately 70 students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District are sheltering on school property and are being returned home. No injuries have been reported at this time and Highway 64 has been cleared and is safe to travel at this time with limited access. The students from the Grand Canyon Unified School District are being reunited with their families. Crews will continue

through the evening clearing and assessing any possible damage caused by the flooding."

More than a hundred residents and guests were displaced and relocated to wait out the flooding, CCSO says.

Students sheltered in place

"We were notified a little later by my manager on the seriousness of the situation. When I went online, and I saw on Facebook all the pictures and posts and videos on the flooding, which is about a mile from where we are," says Jimelia Talasyousiea. She lives in Tusayan.

Debris, construction equipment, cars and some homes were destroyed by the constant rainfall.

"There's a lot of debris that has floated into the road. I saw videos of a dumpster going into the road, and they are also rebuilding and remodeling the McDonald's we have right down the street. I think a lot of their equipment got into the street area as well," she said.

A Grand Canyon School mother got an email from the district updating parents throughout the evening as students needed to shelter in place.

"I was just concerned that they are going to be home a little later. I know they are going to be safe inside the school because we have great staff at the school to make sure everyone is safe and protected," the mother said.

Although the flooding caused a delay in seeing her three kids, she's looking at the positives.

"It's definitely done some damage today due to the moisture we've had over the past few days," she said. "We've been needing this storm because of the drought we have over the past few years."

