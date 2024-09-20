Arrest made after threat incident at Prescott Valley school

The Brief A juvenile was arrested for allegedly making a threat against a Prescott Valley school Police say there was no actual danger to the students or the school Police also ask parents to talk to their kids about the serious implications of making threats.



Officials with Prescott Valley Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat incident that affected a school in the area.

In a statement, police said they received "information about a potential threat involving Liberty Traditional School" on Friday morning, and that the arrest was made after "a thorough investigation."

"The investigation confirmed that there was no actual danger to the students or the school. There are no other pending threats or suspects at large," read a portion of the statement.

Police say as a way to reassure the school community, an additional officer was posted at Liberty Traditional School for the rest of the school day. Meanwhile, officials say parents should talk with their children about about the "serious implications of making threats, even if done in jest."

"It's crucial for children to understand that their actions on social media can have a profound and lasting impact on the entire community," read a portion of the statement.