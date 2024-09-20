Latino Americans for Trump hold event with Arizona GOP for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Brief In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, GOP leaders held an event alongside the group Latino Americans for Trump in an effort to attract a growing demographic in Arizona. In the battleground state of Arizona, this is a demographic that both parties are hoping to connect with, as Election Day looms closer.



According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanics made up 10% of the nationwide vote in 2020, and they're concerned about the job market and inflation.

This makes the demographic crucial for both the Trump and Harris tickets to connect with.

Nearly one-fourth of Arizona voters are expected to be Latino, according to data from the NALEO Educational Fund.

As Election Day looms closer it makes the demographic that that much more important in a battleground state.

"It is Latino Americans that are going to save the country," said Gina Swoboda, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, members of the Coalition of Latino Americans for Trump joined Arizona GOP leaders to discuss why they're voting red in November.

A couple of small business owners shared the impact they felt in their pockets during the Biden-Harris presidency.

What are voters saying?

"We used to own 10 stores here in the Valley and then Kamala Harris came with Biden and we don't have any anymore. Why? Because when the pandemic came, they opened all the stores, the big stores of their friends and they were motivated. All the little stores, no, they don't accept them," said Cristina Junge, a member of the coalition.

"Any business of want was affected. You know if you're a concrete installer you're gonna think twice on your garage floor or your concrete, staining your house. You spend money on your needs. So, true to my husband's words, the business went down so I had to start another business," said another member, Terry Mendoza.

In contrast, we spoke to a Latino business owner based out of Tucson, who says the Harris-Walz ticket has plans for small businesses that he believes in.

"Her tax relief regarding start-ups will be great, particularly to Latina business owners, who are the largest and fastest growing group of entrepreneurs," said Raul Aguirre. "That will really help them get going."

Data from an online survey by Univision shows Harris ahead of Trump in both male and female Hispanic voter demographics, with 59% of Hispanic men who took part supporting her compared to 36% supporting Trump.

The data shows a 62% to 34% lead for Harris when it comes to Hispanic women. In that same Univision survey, the cost of living, inflation, and the economy ranked highest for both Hispanic and non-Hispanic voters when it came to the importance of issues.