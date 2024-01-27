Gina Swoboda elected as Arizona GOP Chair days after Jeff DeWit's resignation

Gina Swoboda has been elected as the new chair of the Arizona Republican Party following Jeff DeWit's resignation over a leaked audio recording.

An audio recording surfaced recently where Jeff DeWit appeared to offer former TV news anchor and candidate for Senate, Kari Lake, money in order to keep her out of the 2024 election cycle.

AZ GOP spokesperson Dajana Zlaticanin confirmed Swoboda's win following a mandatory Arizona GOP meeting on Jan. 27.

Swoboda also posted on X after the win, saying she was proud to have the support of former President Donald Trump.

Arizona Senator Wendy Rodgers said Swoboda won 67% of the votes.