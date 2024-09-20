Chad Daybell saga: Idaho home tied to triple-murder case demolished

The Brief An Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell has been demolished. Daybell is on death row for killing his first wife, Tammy, and two children who had ties to Arizona. Future plans for the property remain unclear.



It is a saga we have been following for nearly half a decade, and on Sept. 20, crews demolished the Idaho property once owned by convicted murderer Chad Daybell.

Daybell is on death row for killing his first wife, Tammy, and two children from Arizona. The murders happened in the fall of 2019 as Daybell and Lori Vallow were having an affair, justifying their crimes with bizarre religious beliefs.

The two children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found buried in Daybell's backyard in June 2020. The two children's mother, Lori Vallow, was sentenced to life in prison after she was convicted of the murders. She is currently in Maricopa County Jail as she waits for her 2025 trial for murder conspiracy related to her former husband and her ex nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

The property is set in a rural area, and video taken by East Idaho News shows a bulldozer going through a part of the former Daybell family house. Recently, a non-profit organization bought the property from Daybell's attorney, who became the owner in 2021. Future plans for the property remain unclear.

"There were a lot of good times there for their family. I mean, Tammy was a happy person, and that was her home, and you know she wasn't unaware of what was going on outside of her life that she knew about. I think that, you know, it's like anywhere that you've lived. You've had good times, you've had bad times. This is the extreme of that, but I think that yeah, she had a lot of good times there, and I think you know our family well enough to know that we're emotional, and this is an emotional time for us too," said Tammy's aunt, Vicki Hoban.