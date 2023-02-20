Expand / Collapse search
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake again rocks devastated areas of Turkey, Syria

By AP Staff
Published 
World
Associated Press
GettyImages-1247331756.jpg article

Citizens on the street in the Iskenderun district of Hatay move to safe areas after the earthquake, on February 20, 2023 in Hatay,(Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANKARA, Turkey - There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude-6.4 earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. It was followed by a second, magnitude-5.8 tremor. 

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties. 

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. 

GettyImages-1247327569.jpg

A view from the area as demolishing works and debris removal efforts continue after the powerful twin earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, Turkiye on February 20, 2023. (Photo by Omer Urer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RELATED: Earthquake that devastated Turkey, Syria created massive ruptures in the Earth’s surface, photos show

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake which struck Feb. 6 has killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

Some media outlets in Syria’s Idlib and Aleppo regions that were badly affected by the new, 6.4-magnitude earthquake are reporting that some buildings have collapsed and that electricity and internet services have been interrupted in parts of the region.

The media outlets said many people fled their homes and are gathering in open areas.

Meanwhile, the Syrian opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, issued an alert urging residents in the country’s rebel-held northwest to follow guidelines released earlier regarding earthquakes and how to evacuate buildings.