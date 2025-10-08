Expand / Collapse search
El Mirage Police incident ends in deadly shooting, department says

Published  October 8, 2025 8:02pm MST
Police Shootings
El Mirage Police at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 8, 2025.

The Brief

    • A male subject was fatally shot in an incident involving El Mirage Police officers near Cactus and El Mirage roads just before 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
    • No El Mirage Police Department officers were injured, and the police have not yet released the name of the deceased male or any details about what led to the shooting.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A male was shot and killed in a shooting involving El Mirage Police on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 8 shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m. near Cactus and El Mirage roads.

"The male subject has been pronounced deceased, and no EMPD officers were injured," the police department said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this shooting.

There's no word about what led up to this incident.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The El Mirage Police Department

