El Mirage Police incident ends in deadly shooting, department says

article

The Brief A male subject was fatally shot in an incident involving El Mirage Police officers near Cactus and El Mirage roads just before 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8. No El Mirage Police Department officers were injured, and the police have not yet released the name of the deceased male or any details about what led to the shooting.



A male was shot and killed in a shooting involving El Mirage Police on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The Oct. 8 shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m. near Cactus and El Mirage roads.

"The male subject has been pronounced deceased, and no EMPD officers were injured," the police department said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this shooting.

There's no word about what led up to this incident.

Map of the area where the shooting happened