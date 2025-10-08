El Mirage Police incident ends in deadly shooting, department says
article
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A male was shot and killed in a shooting involving El Mirage Police on Wednesday night.
What we know:
The Oct. 8 shooting happened just before 5:40 p.m. near Cactus and El Mirage roads.
"The male subject has been pronounced deceased, and no EMPD officers were injured," the police department said.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this shooting.
There's no word about what led up to this incident.
Map of the area where the shooting happened