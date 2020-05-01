Elderly ‘Elvis’ performs to lighten mood at Australia retirement home

Australia has a new “King” in town.

John Pascoe is a resident at the St Martin’s Aged Care Home in Brisbane, Queensland. During COVID-19 lockdowns, Pascoe donned some dapper Elvis apparel to sing “Only the Lonely" in videos shared on April 30 and May 1.

That ballad was originally by Roy Orbison, but that singer had actually intended it for Elvis to sing.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates



As Pascoe churned out classic rock medleys, residents and staff clapped and danced along.

“John has been practicing for the last week only, and he was so excited when we asked him to perform because he is really, really good,” a staff member at the home says in the video.

Across the world, old timers have been finding fun and inventive ways to keep themselves and others entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



In Wisconsin, one 97-year-old busted a move to Justin Timberlake from his front porch.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Dancing Chuck’, 97-year-old WWII veteran, busts a move to Justin Timberlake while in quarantine

Over in Tennessee, a grandpa and his granddaughter had been enjoying daily “dance offs.”

RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped this grandpa and granddaughter from dancing together



