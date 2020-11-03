Election officials urge patience as workers sort through mountain of mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania election officials urged voters to remain patient as workers continue to sift through an avalanche of mail-in ballots that appear destined to play a large role in determining the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“If you’re going to get it right and prevent problems which jeopardize voters votes, it’s more important that we do it right than meet artificial deadlines,” City Commissioner Al Schmidt said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the city's latest data suggests that voters returned over 350,000 of the estimated 425,000 requested mail-in ballots. Officials expect lingering ballots with a valid Nov. 3 postmark to trickle in over the coming days.

Chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners Lisa described the tedious process that it takes to count the mail-in ballots. She said all returned ballots are sorted before both envelopes are carefully torn open and the ballot is fed through a scanner.

Schmidt said in a vacuum the machine can handle 10,000 ballots an hour going “full tilt.” But shift changes, cleaning procedures and other measures stymie the 24-hour max capacity effort.

“When half of the votes in the city are cast by mail and half are at the polling place, counting votes cast by mail - if you're going to do it right and you’re going to do it accurately - takes a little bit of time,” Schmidt said.

Election officials pulled back on their promise of providing scheduled updates at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. which they proposed on Tuesday night. Schmidt said the department would rather provide updates when possible than stick to an arbitrary timeframe.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Election Task Force reports there were some polling place issues Tuesday. A total of 68 incidents were reported citywide at polling stations. All but one of them had been resolved.

There has also been a flurry of legal motions by the Trump campaign claiming election violations in the elections code. So far, none of them have been founded, FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reported Tuesday night.

O'Connell also spoke to some precinct leaders in the suburban counties of Bucks and Delaware counties, who say turnout could be upwards of 85 to 90 percent there.

Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service declined to follow a federal judge's order that called on postal inspectors to look through processing centers and make sure all mail-in ballots were sent off to be counted.

Philadelphia was among several cities and locations they were told to check. The order came after the agency said they couldn't find more than 300,000 ballots.

The post office says it's going to stick to its own inspection schedule.

