Elementary school forced into lockdown after stolen car pursuit in Mesa: police

The Brief A 21-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from Mesa Police, leading officers on a pursuit through neighborhood backyards. An elementary school was forced into lockdown during student dismissal after the suspect climbed onto the campus to evade capture. He faces multiple charges, including theft of means of transportation and criminal trespass.



A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a car and forced an elementary school to go into lockdown during student dismissal.

What we know:

On Feb. 18, Mesa Police attempted to pull over a stolen car near the 2300 block of W Main St., but the driver sped through an apartment complex.

The suspect, identified as William Brock, abandoned the vehicle on W 2nd St., jumped several walls of nearby homes, and went into their backyards, before climbing onto the campus of a school.

Staff at the elementary school "quickly directed students to safety and the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution," officials said.

Brock was arrested near Dobson and Broadway, and booked into jail on charges including theft of means of transportation, unlawful flight, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who the car belongs to or how Brock obtained the vehicle.