Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show in 2022

Ellen DeGeneres announced she is ending her long-running daytime talk show in 2022.



The comedian and host told the Hollywood Reporter that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end after its upcoming 19th season.



DeGeneres informed her staff this week of the decision and was also set to discuss the news with her predecessor Oprah Winfrey on the show’s May 13th episode, according to the outlet.



"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which first aired in 2003, has won dozens of awards during its run — including more than 60 Daytime Emmy Awards.

DeGeneres revealed that the decision to end the show had been something she’d wrestled with for years. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, had encouraged her in the past to move on from the show with such a busy filming schedule, while her brother and Warner Bros. executives had urged her to continue, as shared in a 2018 profile by the New York Times.



