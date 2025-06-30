Emily Pike's cause of death revealed as questions remain

The Brief The cause of death for Emily Pike, 14, has been released by the Pinal County Medical Examiner. She was found dead and dismembered near Globe in February of this year.



The cause of death for 14-year-old Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache teen found dead and dismembered near U.S. 60 outside Globe in February, has been revealed.

What we know:

The Pinal County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

Emily Pike

The backstory:

Pike ran away from her Mesa group home in January. The full autopsy has not been released, and no arrests have been made.

According to the report, she said Emily snuck out of her bedroom window and that this wasn’t the first time she ran away.

The last time Emily left the house, the manager said she was found near Fitch Park. Days later, staff checked the Rock Teen Center, a place Emily had frequented, but there was no sign of her.

By Feb. 19, a Mesa Police officer reported speaking with a Bureau of Indian Affairs agent who believed Emily Pike's remains had been found on the Gila County Indian Reservation. Human remains were discovered on Valentine's Day just off Highway 60 north of milepost 277, approximately 100 miles from where the San Carlos Apache teen was last seen alive.

Two weeks later, the remains were positively identified as Pike, and a murder investigation began.

Gila County is leading the investigation, and the reward to find her killer has been increased to $200,000.

What you can do:

If you know anything about what happened to Emily, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.