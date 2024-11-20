Employee dies at Tolleson meat processing plant

article

The Brief An employee at JBS Beef Plant in Tolleson died on Nov. 20. The employee's cause of death is being investigated. The employee was not identified by police.



An investigation is underway after an employee at a west Valley meat processing plant died on Wednesday.

Tolleson Police say officers responded to the JBS Beef Plant, located near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road, at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 after receiving a report of an unresponsive employee.

"After extensive efforts by both the police and fire departments, the employee was pronounced deceased on scene," police said.

The employee's cause of death is under investigation. The employee was not identified.