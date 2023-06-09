Little Caesars employee shot and killed coworker, Glendale police say

An employee at a Glendale Little Caesars shot and killed their coworker Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a location near 43rd Avenue and Peoria at around 11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a body of a 28-year-old victim in the pizza restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 40-year-old suspect stayed in the building and was arrested without incident. He has not been identified.

Other employees who were not involved in the incident were evacuated.

Investigators say the suspect and victim had "some form of altercation in the past," but details behind their relationship are unclear.

A gun that was found inside the restaurant is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, police said.

There are no major roadway restrictions in the area, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

"We do believe this was an isolated incident," said Glendale Police spokeswoman Gina Winn. "We do not believe that anyone else is at risk. We do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects so the community is safe at this point."

Area where the shooting happened: