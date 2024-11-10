Entrepreneur opens up about her personal battle with cancer, uses her own hair-growth product

The Brief Business owner Katie Cole was happy to help cancer patients navigate ther hair loss journey, but now she is using her products to help navigate her own journey. Cole was diagnosed with cancer during her pregnancy. Her mother passed away from breast cancer in July of 2022.



Entrepreneur Katie Cole is the founder of Let's Keep Growing, a company with products for people struggling with hair growth.

At first it was just a business for her, but now it has grown a greater meaning.

"I have a hair growth serum. I have a hair growth moisturizer and I also have a beard growth serum. These products are organically made - handmade by me. I hand press all of my oils and make sure that the ingredients are completely organic and natural," Cole said.

Little did she know she would be using her own products after discovering a lump during pregnancy.

"Once the biopsy was completed, it took about a week for the doctor to call me and give me the results," she said. "He called and he said ‘hey, you know you definitely have breast cancer and we have to get you scheduled for surgery.’"

It was a particularly scary diagnosis because Katie's mom passed away from breast cancer in July of 2022.

"It is still kind of in the beginning stages. Well, it's in an early stage I should say," she pointed out.

She's lost both parents from the disease and wants the name of her business - Let's Keep Growing - to go beyond the meaning of just growing your hair.

"Now I have a different outlook on things with Let's Keep Growing because again, Let's Keeping Growing - for me - was about a lifestyle. It was about adversity and overcoming the things that you go through and here I am going through one of the craziest times of my life with the most unfortunate news and I'm still pushing forward because that's literally what Let's Keep Growing is all about," she says.

Katie is currently undergoing chemotherapy for preventive care and will eventually start receiving radiation.

She's in good spirits knowing her products are helping others spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.

