Evacuations underway for 100,000-acre 'Bush Fire' in Tonto National Forest

Evacuations are underway for the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest, says the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Wednesday, officials confirmed the fire has burned 104,379 acres of land and is 5% contained.

Residents in the following areas are under a "go" warning, meaning they should evacuate immediately: Tonto Basin/Punkin Center from Highway 188 and A-Cross Road to Highway 188 at Rambo Realty. This includes all residents on both sides of the highway and both sides of the creek.

Residents in the Sunflower area and the Apache Lake area have also been ordered to evacuate.

"Residents within the area of Sunflower should gather the following items: water, snacks, prescriptions, identification and other important documents, leashes and carriers for pets, pet food, a change of clothes, and any other necessary items for yourself and your family," read a statement by MCSO.

There are multiple highway closures as a result of the Bush Fire. State Route 87 or Beeline Highway is closed from Bush Highway to just south of Payson. State Route 188 is also closed near the evacuation area. State Route 88 is closed in both directions from Apache Lake to SR-188.

If you need to get to Payson, you can no longer detour through Globe. Options include taking Interstate 17 to Camp Verde and then taking 260 to Payson or taking US 60 up to Show Low and cutting back on the 260 through Clay Springs and Kohls Ranch.

The fire is said to be human-caused.

The Red Cross has set up a Shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami.

A COMMUNITY REACTS

“It is a crazy time," Shelley Allison said. "People are scared about COVID, and now we have to leave our house. Where do we go? How do we stay safe going?”



She's the store manager of Tonto Basin Marketplace. She says with the fire miles away, people are rushing in to stock up.

“Everyone is confused. They don’t know what’s going on. They are trying to get groceries so they can bunker down and fuel so they can evacuate," Allison explained.

Vic Romano was driving through the area when he learned of the highway closure. “It is going to extend my vacation," he said.

He's from Durango, Colorado and one of the many drivers having to come up with a new plan to get home.

Check back for updates as they become available.