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Ex-AZ sheriff accused of sending racist texts; new details on Kyle Busch's death l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 28, 2026 9:57 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 28, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a former Arizona sheriff under fire for alleged racist and homophobic text messages to new details emerging in the death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 28.

1. Mark Lamb under fire for alleged racist, threatening texts

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Mark Lamb allegations: Arizona congressional candidate faces misconduct claims
article

Mark Lamb allegations: Arizona congressional candidate faces misconduct claims

Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is facing heavy criticism after alleged text messages alleging racist, homophobic, and threatening content were published.

2. Bodies found at popular American tourist destination

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Three women found dead in popular tourist hot spot
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Three women found dead in popular tourist hot spot

Several women found dead in a popular American tourist destination have local authorities probing whether there is a larger trend at play.

3. Woman accused of assault at Salt River

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Woman accused of assaulting victim, holding her underwater at Salt River
article

Woman accused of assaulting victim, holding her underwater at Salt River

A woman and her father were arrested over the weekend at the Salt River after authorities say the woman held a victim underwater, and her father pushed a deputy.

4. Latest updates on death of NASCAR champion

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Kyle Busch's death certificate reveals new details: reports
article

Kyle Busch's death certificate reveals new details: reports

New details are emerging about the death of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch.

5. New details on teen's cruise ship death

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Anna Kepner update: Timeline, witness statements the night of teen girl's death
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Anna Kepner update: Timeline, witness statements the night of teen girl's death

An unsealed federal court transcript details a minute-by-minute timeline from closed-circuit television footage linking Anna Kepner's stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, 16, to the being in the cabin the last time she was seen alive.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/28/26

Breezy conditions persist on Thursday in the Valley, with a high temperature near 94 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews