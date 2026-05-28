Ex-AZ sheriff accused of sending racist texts; new details on Kyle Busch's death l Morning News Brief

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From a former Arizona sheriff under fire for alleged racist and homophobic text messages to new details emerging in the death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 28.

1. Mark Lamb under fire for alleged racist, threatening texts

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2. Bodies found at popular American tourist destination

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3. Woman accused of assault at Salt River

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4. Latest updates on death of NASCAR champion

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5. New details on teen's cruise ship death

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