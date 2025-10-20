Ex-NFL star dies while in police custody; Scottsdale murder trial begins l Morning News Brief
From a former NFL running back who died while in police custody to the trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman woman, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 20.
1. Former NFL running back dies
2. Hobbs declares state of emergency
3. Car goes off Mt. Lemmon cliff
4. Valley murder trial begins
Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman
What we know:
Ian Mitcham is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Allison Feldman, who was found dead in her home in 2015.
Dig deeper:
Mitcham was first charged in 2018, but a court battle over DNA evidence caused a lengthy delay in the case.
5. Global AWS outage
