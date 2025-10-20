Expand / Collapse search

Ex-NFL star dies while in police custody; Scottsdale murder trial begins l Morning News Brief

By
Published  October 20, 2025 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Monday, October 20, 2025.

From a former NFL running back who died while in police custody to the trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman woman, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 20.

1. Former NFL running back dies

Former NFL star Doug Martin dies while in California police custody: Report
Former NFL star running back Doug Martin has died. He was 36.

2. Hobbs declares state of emergency

Gov. Hobbs declares state of emergency for Maricopa, Gila counties

Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency for Maricopa and Gila counties following the severe weather, to allow for damage repairs and other recovery efforts.

3. Car goes off Mt. Lemmon cliff

Man dies after driving off cliff, plunging 40 feet in Pima County

A 66-year-old Pinal County man was killed after he failed to make a turn, driving off a cliff and plunging down 40 feet on Mount Lemmon.

4. Valley murder trial begins

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

What we know:

Ian Mitcham is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Allison Feldman, who was found dead in her home in 2015.

Dig deeper:

Mitcham was first charged in 2018, but a court battle over DNA evidence caused a lengthy delay in the case.

Read more

5. Global AWS outage

Amazon Web Services global outage eases after disruption, company says
AWS said in a statement that the issue has been mostly resolved, and it would "continue to work toward full resolution."

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 10/20/25

Monday will be a warm start to the work week in Phoenix with a high near 90 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews