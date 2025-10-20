Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures slowly climbing in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures in the Valley will slowly begin to climb early this week in Phoenix. A storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing breezy winds across the state. The storm is forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to the mountains, with Valley temperatures dropping below average on Thursday.



Expect a quiet start to the work week. Temperatures are slowly climbing with a sunny and dry forecast.

Monday:

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s around the Valley on Monday afternoon. While the official forecast high today is 90 degrees in Phoenix, the average is 88 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. So, temperatures aren't too far off from normal. No rain is in the forecast today with a clear sky.

Later This Week:

Conditions start to shift Tuesday into Wednesday as an area of low pressure slowly starts to swirl up and over California from the Southwest. This storm system will drag some modest moisture into Arizona, as well as gusty winds.

Phoenix will see isolated shower chances Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. The better chance for showers will be northern Arizona, where rain chances increase late Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. The showers may be light and somewhat spotty.

The storm system will push breezy conditions into the Valley by Wednesday, too. Winds will increase more notably over higher elevations.

By Thursday, the low pressure center will lift over us to the north. Winds will die down and conditions will slowly dry out from south to north – with lingering rain potential over far northern Arizona into the late day.

Forecast highs will climb through the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Behind the storm system, the forecast high falls back into the middle 80s.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s right through next weekend.

