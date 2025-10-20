Ian Mitcham: Trial begins for man accused of killing Scottsdale woman

The Brief Ian Mitcham is accused of killing Allison Feldman in 2015. The case has faced lengthy delays due to court battles over familial DNA evidence, which police used to link Mitcham to the crime. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled last year that the evidence can be used in the murder case.



The trial for a man accused of killing a woman in Scottsdale a decade ago is set to begin on Monday.

Ian Mitcham is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Allison Feldman, who was found dead in her home in 2015. Mitcham was first charged in 2018, but a court battle over DNA evidence caused a lengthy delay in the case.

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The backstory:

Mitcham was arrested for Feldman's murder after investigators say they matched DNA from the crime scene to Mitcham's brother, who was in prison. Police then used a sample of Mitcham's DNA from a 2015 DUI arrest to put him at the murder scene.

In 2023, just before the case was set to go to trial, a judge tossed out the DNA evidence. The defense argued that using the sample violated Mitcham's Fourth Amendment rights because he didn't consent to it being used, and it was supposed to have been destroyed.

The Arizona Court of Appeals later reversed that decision, which led to an appeal to the state supreme court.

Last year, the state supreme court heard arguments from both sides on the DNA evidence, before issuing a ruling in December that the evidence can be used in the murder case.

Related article

What's next:

The trial is set to get underway on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Phoenix.