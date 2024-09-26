Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix

Allison Feldman murder case: AZ Supreme Court hearing arguments on DNA evidence

By and
Updated  September 26, 2024 8:10am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court is taking up a case on Thursday which will have a major impact on a Valley murder investigation, and possibly many future cases.

During a hearing on Sept. 26, the supreme court will hear arguments on evidence used in the Allison Feldman murder case, which was the first time familial DNA was used by police to link a suspect to a crime.

Feldman was found dead in her Scottsdale home in 2015. It took investigators three years to find the suspect.

Ian Mitcham, 31, was arrested for Feldman's murder after investigators say they matched DNA from the crime scene to Mitcham's brother, who was in prison.

AZ Supreme Court hearing on DNA evidence

The Arizona Supreme Court is taking up a case on Sept. 26 which will have a major impact on a Valley murder investigation, and possibly many future cases. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Police then used a sample of Mitcham's DNA from a 2015 DUI arrest to put him at the murder scene.

Last year, just before the case was set to go to trial, a judge tossed out the DNA evidence. The defense argued that using the sample violated Mitcham's Fourth Amendment rights because he didn't consent to it being used, and it was supposed to have been destroyed.

The Arizona Court of Appeals later reversed that decision, which led to an appeal to the state supreme court.

Lawyers from both sides will be given 20 minutes to present their cases during the hearing on Sept. 26. It's unknown when a ruling will be made.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m.