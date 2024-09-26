Allison Feldman murder case: AZ Supreme Court hearing arguments on DNA evidence

article

The Brief The Arizona Supreme Court will hear arguments on Sept. 26 on DNA evidence that was used in the murder case of Allison Feldman. Feldman was found dead inside her Scottsdale home in 2015. Police used familial DNA to link Ian Mitcham to the crime.



The Arizona Supreme Court is taking up a case on Thursday which will have a major impact on a Valley murder investigation, and possibly many future cases.

During a hearing on Sept. 26, the supreme court will hear arguments on evidence used in the Allison Feldman murder case, which was the first time familial DNA was used by police to link a suspect to a crime.

Feldman was found dead in her Scottsdale home in 2015. It took investigators three years to find the suspect.

Ian Mitcham, 31, was arrested for Feldman's murder after investigators say they matched DNA from the crime scene to Mitcham's brother, who was in prison.

Police then used a sample of Mitcham's DNA from a 2015 DUI arrest to put him at the murder scene.

Last year, just before the case was set to go to trial, a judge tossed out the DNA evidence. The defense argued that using the sample violated Mitcham's Fourth Amendment rights because he didn't consent to it being used, and it was supposed to have been destroyed.

The Arizona Court of Appeals later reversed that decision, which led to an appeal to the state supreme court.

Lawyers from both sides will be given 20 minutes to present their cases during the hearing on Sept. 26. It's unknown when a ruling will be made.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m.