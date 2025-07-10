Ex-Tempe Police officer arrested, accused of fraud

article

The Brief Former Tempe Police officer Demetrius Domonique Mitchell has been arrested, according to Tempe Police. Mitchell is accused of submitting paid requests for nearly 300 hours of overtime. Mitchell, who was with Tempe Police for about four years, resigned on July 8.



What we know:

In a statement released on July 10, Tempe Police identified the person arrested as Demetrius Domonique Mitchell.

"It is alleged that Mitchell submitted paid requests for nearly 300 hours of overtime that he did not work, resulting in Mitchell receiving $24,149.11 in wages and benefits from the City of Tempe he did not earn," read a portion of the statement.

Police say Mitchell, who resigned on July 8, served with Tempe Police for about four years.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the alleged discrepancies between the hours works and hours recorded for Mitchell were uncovered by a Tempe Police supervisor.

"Body worn camera footage, activity reports, phone records, call sheets, GPS data and log-in information were examined going back two years. These records showed no evidence of work being performed during the overtime hours in question," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

In the statement, Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said the city's officers are "held to a higher standard."

"When there is sufficient evidence that an officer has violated the law and broken public trust, we will make an arrest and hold them accountable. This is about transparency, integrity, and maintaining the trust of those we serve," Chief McCoy wrote.