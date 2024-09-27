Excessive heat in the Phoenix area affecting youth sports matchups

The Brief The Phoenix area has been experiencing extreme heat in recent days. The extreme heat is having an impact on youth sports games. While some games are going to take place, others are being canceled.



The recent heat wave in the Phoenix area is impacting local sports, as many Little Leagues and high school teams start their seasons.

While many kids are getting ready for their first big games, some of the events are being postponed because of the excessive heat.

"They are beyond bummed. They had both of my parents coming in from California this weekend for their first games," said Kamiah Beal, who is a parent and a coach. "We explain to them that their dad being an athlete as well, that you know health and safety always comes first."

"When we saw 112 to 114, and our football plays in between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., we are like ‘is it worth it to risk these kids possibly getting some type of heat injury?’" said Katrina Alfaro with Arcadia Sports Central.

Arcadia Sports Central's Saturday morning games will go ahead, but the afternoon games will be rescheduled. That might mean playing on both Saturdays and Sundays in the weeks ahead.

Some games are still taking place. Besides the Saturday morning games for Arcadia sports Central, high school football and flag football games in Mesa and Scottsdale will also take place. These games will be played under a heat protocol, with a priority on safety.

"If the Heat Index is at a certain level, the warm-ups will be without shoulder pads and helmets," said Mesa High School Athletic Director David Klecka. "Usually by the time we reach 7:00 p.m., because the sun goes down, it’s still hot, but the Heat Index drops because of the sunlight, so then will be able to play the game."

Sometimes the game must go on, and other times, the best call is to call it off. However, that doesn’t mean the weekend has to be a total loss.

"Thinking about maybe trying to get my team together, you know, to meet for ice cream or frozen yogurt," said Beal. "Just do something to still get the kids together."