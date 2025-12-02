Experts seek to fix 'reactive' sex offender system in Arizona

The Brief Ahead of the 2026 Arizona legislative session, a new board is working to standardize the state’s sex offender registration and supervision system, which experts say is currently hindered by a lack of uniformity and a "reactive" approach to probation. The board, chaired by Beth Goulden, seeks to create consistent statutes across Arizona’s counties—which currently oversee more than 12,000 registered sex offenders—to improve monitoring and treatment practices.



With the start of the 2026 Arizona legislative session less than six weeks away, one topic already being discussed for legislative scrutiny is the current system for managing sex offenders.

Steps are already underway at the state level to examine Arizona’s system for sex offender registration and supervision. A key challenge cited by experts is the lack of uniformity in regulations across the state.

What they're saying:

"Probation in Arizona used to be proactive; it's very reactive these days, so I hope we can get back to a proactive approach," said Beth Goulden, chair of the Arizona Sex Offender Management Board.

After recent headlines circulated regarding alleged crimes by sex offenders who failed to register in Arizona, probation reform advocates are speaking out about ways the system has fallen behind.

"Supervision, especially with sex offenders who are on supervision, can be very difficult, and that's a very unique, specialized field, and it needs to be treated as such," Goulden said. "Several years ago they approved phone contact as contacts, even for sex cases. I have concerns about that."

Goulden is chairing a new board formed from legislation brought forth by state Sen. Shawna Bollick. The board is tasked with standardizing practices related to sex offender oversight.

Retired FBI Special Agent Lance Leising said he hopes the board will focus on creating statutes that are easier to follow and uniform.

"The fact that every county in Arizona has different regulations confuses everybody; it confuses law enforcement, but it definitely confuses those who have to register so that should be changed, it should be consistent," Leising said.

‘Protecting our children is a worthy cause …’

Leising pointed out that the volume of sex offenders in Arizona's registry—more than 12,000 currently listed—creates complexities, especially when counties use different risk categorizations.

"One department has them at high risk, another department has them at moderate risk. They might only have time to go to the high-risk sex offenders to verify them," he said.

Goulden noted the board is also hoping for transparency on cases currently under investigation. Leising added that the board's work "will only make communities safer."

"Protecting our children is a worthy cause to put some legislative work and some community activism behind," Leising said.

Goulden also stressed that the success rate for probation should not simply be completing a probation period but rather not reoffending. The board’s goals include standardizing not just monitoring, but also treatment for offenders.