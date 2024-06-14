Expand / Collapse search
LA County firefighter dies in explosion near Palmdale

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated  June 14, 2024 8:29pm MST
California
FOX 11

LA County firefighter dies in explosion

Andrew Pontious, a Los Angeles County firefighter, has died in the line of duty in an industrial area near Palmdale.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Los Angeles County firefighter died in the line of duty in an industrial area near Palmdale on Friday.

SkyFOX was at the scene in the 6500 block of East Avenue where a Caterpillar truck was completely destroyed in a fire. The explosion killed Andrew Pontious and a second firefighter was rushed to the hospital. Both are with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LA County Fire said Pontious was a 19-year veteran.

The surviving firefighter is expected to be released from the hospital at some point this weekend, Marrone said.

PHOTO: Los Angeles County Fire Department

PHOTO: Los Angeles County Fire Department

Image 1 of 5

 

The fire remains under investigation Friday night. Officials did not say what caused the explosion.