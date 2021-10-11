Expand / Collapse search
Facebook oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Facebook
FOX 10 Phoenix

Facebook chooses profit over children's safety, whistleblower says

Frances Haugen, a former product manager for Facebook, testified before a Senate committee investigating online safety for children, revealing the company's practice of choosing profit over actions that would further protect users. Haugen provided the committee with documents that she said "prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled us about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, its role in spreading hateful and polarizing messages, and so much more."

Facebook’s oversight board will meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former data scientist with the company, in the coming weeks following her damning testimony last week before Congress that the social media giant’s platforms harm children.

The board said it has extended an invitation to speak with Haugen, which she accepted. 

"Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations," the board wrote

In her testimony, Haugen accused the social media platform of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research showed apparent harm to some teens and suggested dishonesty in its public fight against hate and misinformation. Her accusations were supported by tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.

"The choices made by companies like Facebook have real-world consequences for the freedom of expression and human rights of billions of people across the world. In this context, transparency around rules is essential," the oversight board said Monday. "As the Board shared in September, we are currently looking into whether Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses on its ‘cross-check’ system and will share our analysis in our first release of quarterly transparency reports later this month."

RELATED: Facebook rolls out new controls for teens, parents

Facebook created the quasi-independent oversight panel to rule on thorny content issues following widespread criticism of its problems responding swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.