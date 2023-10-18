Family Dollar recall of OTC drugs, medical devices spans 23 states

Family Dollar has a recall underway in nearly two dozen states.

The discount retailer announced Tuesday in a Food and Drug Administration notice it was doing so voluntarily for some over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and medical devices.

The list of affected products published along with the FDA alert appeared to contain a couple hundred products.

The recall was "being conducted out of an abundance of caution," Family Dollar said in the announcement. FOX Business reached out to Dollar Tree, Inc. , which owns the chain, for additional comment on the matter.

The various OTC drugs and medical devices "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar" and "inadvertently shipped" to stores in 23 states prompted Family Dollar to recall them, according to the FDA alert. Those unintended shipments happened over three months ending Sept. 21.

No illnesses or complaints have surfaced so far in relation to the recalled products, the FDA alert said.

Family Dollar identified Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste, 16-count Dayquil Liquicaps, three-packs of 1.05-ounce Carmex lip balm, 20-count Advil PM caplets, 40-count Flintstones chewable vitamin tablets and various other products as recalled items it stored outside of proper temperatures.

Family Dollar stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming fell under the recall. Consumer purchases of the affected products may have occurred June 1 to Oct. 4.

Family Dollar Stores Inc. signage is displayed outside of a location in Glendale Heights, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2012. File photo by Tim Boyle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The locations have received directions to review their stock for the recalled products and "quarantine and discontinue" selling any they find, according to the FDA.

Family Dollar stores in other states were not impacted.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operated nearly 8,300 Family Dollar stores as of the end of July.

"Customers who purchased affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt," the FDA alert said.

On top of the Family Dollar locations, the discount retailer has over 8,100 Dollar Tree stores. Its 16,400 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores span 48 states and five provinces in Canada, according to the company’s most recent quarterly earnings release.

Dollar Tree has brought in $14.65 billion in revenue over the first six months of the year, a more than 7% increase year over year. During the same period, its net income narrowed 44% to $499.4 million.

