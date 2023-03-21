Family donates organs of boy killed in freak accident playing basketball

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
22
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:41 PM MST until THU 5:34 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:38 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:49 PM MDT until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:49 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Family donates organs of boy killed in freak accident playing basketball

By Chris Williams
Published 
Sports
FOX TV Stations
478b3bbe- article

Eli Hill, 8, was killed in a freak accident while playing basketball at his home. (Credit: Ashley Hill)

CORBIN, Ky. -  Intuitive. Compassionate. Kind and heartfelt.

Those are just a few words Ashley and Adam Hill use to describe their 8-year-old son, Eli, who died after a freak accident while playing basketball at his home in Corbin, Kentucky.

"He loved God and his church family," Ashley told FOX Television Stations. "Eli read his Bible, and his example encouraged his friends to read theirs, too."

According to the Fayette County coroner, Eli passed away Monday.

Image 1 of 11

Pictures of Eli with family and friends.  (Ashley Hill)

"Eli was playing basketball in the driveway yesterday around 5," Ashley explained. "He pulled a chair over to the rim and was trying to ‘dunk’ on the goal."

RELATED: Watch: Paralyzed deputy regains movement, walks daughter down the aisle

"The whole backboard and rim came down on him, and he died of blunt force trauma to the chest," she continued.

Since his passing, several people have posted condolences on social media. Ashley said her son enjoyed doing activities such as playing basketball and baseball, riding his bike, eating popcorn and video chatting with friends.

The mother said before her son’s death, Eli recently became the catcher for the local youth baseball team, the Corbin Bombers.  

"We are devastated at the loss of our Eli," Ashley added. "He was extraordinary in so many ways."

RELATED: Kentucky woman with over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild: See the photo

Even more extraordinary, the family is making sure Eli’s memories live on by donating his organs. Eli’s family has already donated his heart, corneas, and lower extremity tissues.

"We are comforted to know that he will live on in this way, and we are comforted to know this is his legacy," Ashley added. "We knew Eli was loved, but we didn’t realize his impact. He was destined for greatness."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 