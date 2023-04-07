Expand / Collapse search

Family lays murdered mother, 2-year-old son to rest in private funeral service

By Matthew McClellan
Full funeral service for Pashun Jeffery and Taylen Mosley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Family and loved ones of 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery and her 2-year-old son Taylen Mosley will lay the mother and son to rest Friday in a private funeral service in St. Petersburg.

Investigators found Jeffery's body March 30 after she was violently murdered inside her St. Petersburg apartment. Her toddler was missing until his remains were found the following day near a lake several miles away.

Taylen's father, Thomas Mosley, is charged in connection with both deaths. 

Supporters raised nearly $44,000 in only six days to help assist the family with funeral and burial expenses. In a GoFundMe update, the family thanked supporters for their donations, prayers and positive thoughts. 

"Pashun is a native of St. Petersburg, FL, and she attended Benito Middle School, Boca Ciega High School, and Northeast High, where she was an honor student," the online fundraiser reads. 

TIMELINE: Missing St. Pete toddler found dead in nearby lake, father accused in double-murder, police chief says

"The picture featured in the campaign is Pashun at her high school graduation. We chose this picture because you will see Pashun's pride at this moment. She was in her graduation gown, holding Taylen when he was just a baby. This picture shows how beautiful Pashun was and how dedicated she was to make a better life for her son. 

Caskets of Pashun Jefferey, 20, and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, who were murdered, allegedly by Taylen's father

Pashun knew being a single mom would be challenging, but she was determined to provide for her son. She worked at CVS on 4th and 9th Avenue North, perhaps smiling at you when you visited the store. We will miss her smile, joyous laughter, and commentary on life."

Family, friends say final goodbye to Pashun, Taylen

The family described Taylen as a sweet and happy toddler and loved his mom. "During Pashun's work breaks, she would FaceTime [Taylen] so that she could spend every moment possible with him," the fundraiser reads. 

"During the day, Taylen would grab anyone’s phone and pretend to call his mom. To see them together and their love for each other was a blessing. We will remember their love and will keep them in our hearts."

The funeral will be held on Friday at noon at 1st Baptist Church of St. Petersburg.