Cesar Chavez: Phoenix Union High School District looks at school named after now-controversial activist

The Brief Phoenix Union High School District's Governing Board met on March 26 to discuss Cesar Chavez High School. The Laveen area high school is named after a late labor activist who was recently accused of sexual abuse. The board is also set to discuss how the district will recognize the Cesar Chavez holiday for 2026.



The legacy of Cesar Chavez is under intense scrutiny across Arizona, as local and state leaders weigh removing his name from public buildings and schools in light of sexual abuse allegations.

On March 26, Phoenix Union High School District's governing board met to discuss one of their schools that bears the name of the now-controversial labor activist.

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press on March 18, the New York Times found that Chavez, who died in 1993, groomed and sexually abused young girls who worked in the labor movement.

One of the alleged victims, according to the AP, is Dolores Huerta, who is a labor rights activist in her own right. Huerta, per the report, described two sexual encounters with Chavez, one where she was "manipulated and pressured" and another where she was "forced against my will."

Huerta later said both sexual encounters with Chavez led to pregnancies, which she kept secret, and that she arranged for the children to be raised by other families. "No one knew the full truth about how they were conceived until just a few weeks ago," she said in her statement.

Huerta also said in her statement that she stayed silent for 60 years out of concerns that her words would hurt the farmworker movement.

Big picture view:

Since the allegations against Chavez came to light, various entities have taken action regarding events and/or venues that bear his name.

In Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs announced on March 17 that the state will not recognize Cesar Chavez Day on March 31, 2026.

On March 25, Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a motion to start the process of removing Cesar Chavez's name and renaming city holidays and facilities. Following the vote, the city renamed Cesar Chavez Day on their website.

Outside of Arizona, the AP reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on March 26 to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day.

What we know:

Phoenix Union High School District's board is meeting to discuss the future of the Cesar Chavez name within the district. That includes the potential renaming implications for the district’s high school. The board is also set to discuss how the district will recognize the Cesar Chavez holiday this year.

The meeting is listed as a discussion item, but the board could take action if they decide to.

What they're saying:

We asked people waiting to pick up students from the high school what they think should be done with the school’s name.

"I guess with everything that’s going on, everything that’s come to light, I think they should go ahead and rename the high school," one person said. "His name shouldn’t be attached to the school or the park actually, so yeah, I think they should go ahead and change that."

"It’s up to the district," another person said. "I mean I can understand the alma mater, you know people that have been here and even the local. I live here, but it doesn’t have an impact on me. My grandchildren are graduating, so it doesn’t matter."