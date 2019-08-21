Family member speaks out on burglary allegation surrounding killed Luke AFB airman

Family members are speaking out, after a Luke Air Force airman was shot and killed during an off-base shooting incident that happened on August 18.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, when the suspect got onto the property of Alta Camelback. Police say he removed the patio screen door to break the glass, moments before being shot by the tenant of an apartment unit. The person killed is 21-year-old Luke Air Force Base airman Cody Fryhover.

Fryhover's family, however, say this doesn't seem like the man they know, and believe there's more to the story.

Hannah Fryhover said her big brother always protected her growing up, before he left to protect his country.

"The first thing he already knew, he was like, 'I’m going into the military,'" said Hannah, in a video call. "He was going to serve his country. It was like, is this kid even real? He woke up every day with a smile on his face."

Cody left Florida to join the Air Force. No matter the distance, Hannah always had her best friend around.

"He would write me letters and we just kept in touch and we just talked about our lives," said Hannah.

For this family, it's hard to understand what police say happened last Sunday morning.

"Not at all," said Hannah. "What I truly believe is nobody knows what happened that night, as much as we wish we did. My theory is what if he was being chased? What if he was lost?"

Hannah says her brother went to a bar earlier that night with friends. What we know is that Fryhover didn't live at the Alta Camelback, and never actually got inside the apartment before being shot. He had also gotten married recently, with his whole life ahead of him. His family says anyone who knows the airman knows something isn't right.

"I’m trying to just pretend that he’s really not gone, and it hurts even more because I’m leaving him where he’s -- where he was killed at," said Hannah.

The person who shot Fryhover is not facing criminal charges right now, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes Fryhover or may have seen him on Saturday night leading to the shooting should call Phoenix Police.